-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for OneSpan’s earnings. OneSpan posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 533.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpan.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, CEO Steven Worth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $95,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,225.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 21,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $549,049.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,571,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,388,742.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $374,250 and sold 35,081 shares worth $883,961. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in OneSpan by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,091,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 106,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSPN traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.47. 2,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,427. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $782.89 million, a P/E ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

