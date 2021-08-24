$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Cushman & Wakefield posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CWK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,055,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,535,112 shares of company stock valued at $175,045,931. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 34,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,416. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -128.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $19.44.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

