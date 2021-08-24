-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Immatics reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million.

IMTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IMTX opened at $11.91 on Friday. Immatics has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after buying an additional 102,857 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

