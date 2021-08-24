$0.39 EPS Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 416,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,767 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 46,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 73,440 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSET stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.41. 73,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,191. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $209.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.67%.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

