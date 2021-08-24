-$0.39 EPS Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.34). Cue Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 990.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CUE stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $335.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.78.
About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
