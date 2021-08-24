-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to announce ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

IONS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $39.03 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.03.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,198.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

