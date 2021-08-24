-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.66). DermTech posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($2.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DermTech.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DMTK. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,882,298.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $90,329.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,673.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,655 shares of company stock worth $1,732,479 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iszo Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 283.6% in the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,559,000 after buying an additional 1,347,372 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at $4,152,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at $1,524,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at $1,104,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.77. 17,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,528. DermTech has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.15.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

