$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetEase’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.88. NetEase reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st.

On average, analysts expect that NetEase will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NetEase.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie lowered their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA reduced their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

NTES traded up $7.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.69. The stock had a trading volume of 458,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,538. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.06. NetEase has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $134.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NetEase by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,238,000 after acquiring an additional 93,216 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NetEase by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,304,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,583 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

