$0.95 EPS Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.98. AptarGroup posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%.

ATR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.17.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $132.96 on Friday. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,276,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after buying an additional 334,110 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,998,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 193.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 478,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,239,000 after purchasing an additional 282,530 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

