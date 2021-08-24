0xBitcoin (0xBTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $590,790.00

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $590,790.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00050018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.06 or 0.00795960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00099703 BTC.

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

