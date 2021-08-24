$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.04. EnerSys reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%.

Separately, BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of ENS traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.44. The company had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.38. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,332,000 after acquiring an additional 252,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,015,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,456,000 after acquiring an additional 106,333 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,949,000 after acquiring an additional 135,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EnerSys by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,295,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in EnerSys by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after acquiring an additional 27,447 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

