$1.34 EPS Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will report earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.46. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.53.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHRW stock opened at $89.53 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.