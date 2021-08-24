$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to announce $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.21.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.92. 1,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.58. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $164.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $19,376,106.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,477 shares of company stock valued at $37,880,854 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.