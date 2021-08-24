$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to announce $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.21.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.92. 1,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.58. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $164.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $19,376,106.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,477 shares of company stock valued at $37,880,854 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.