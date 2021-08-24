$1.74 EPS Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to announce earnings per share of $1.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the lowest is $1.68. Nasdaq posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $375,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,546 shares of company stock worth $836,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Nasdaq by 29.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Nasdaq by 96.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Nasdaq by 13.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Nasdaq by 50.8% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $191.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.70. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $192.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

