$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report $1.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.29. 28,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.91. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $283.45.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.