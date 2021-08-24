$1.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.01. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $7.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.11.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $669,963.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,308 shares of company stock worth $32,029,490. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $485.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.80, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.11. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $235.62 and a twelve month high of $486.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

