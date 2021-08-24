109 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after buying an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,561,000 after purchasing an additional 807,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,553,000 after purchasing an additional 786,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $341.30 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.20 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $100.56 billion, a PE ratio of 117.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $66,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

