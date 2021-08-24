110 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Generac by 623.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

NYSE GNRC opened at $415.03 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $457.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.01.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.19.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.