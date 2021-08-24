$119.02 Million in Sales Expected for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will post sales of $119.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.65 million and the lowest is $113.40 million. InterDigital reported sales of $87.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full year sales of $382.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $376.60 million to $388.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $400.42 million, with estimates ranging from $388.04 million to $412.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.22%.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,746,000 after purchasing an additional 85,392 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 21.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 290.7% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 289,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 215,185 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 30.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in InterDigital by 427.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 116,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

