120,747 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 120,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,000. Celsius comprises 1.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CELH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 98.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,257 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth about $76,818,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,022,000 after buying an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 72.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 356,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after buying an additional 149,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth about $14,926,000. 60.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Shares of CELH traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.75. 12,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 503.93 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.67. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.