124,000 Shares in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Audacy in the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy during the second quarter valued at $345,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Audacy in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Audacy in the first quarter valued at $157,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Audacy in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

AUD opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. Audacy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.74.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Audacy news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,051,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,480.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,500. 17.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

