1,467 Shares in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $506,000.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.12.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

