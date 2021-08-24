15,783 Shares in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Acquired by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Oil-Dri Co. of America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ODC traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 33,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.60. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Profile

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

