$17.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to announce $17.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.18 billion and the highest is $17.34 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $16.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year sales of $68.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.16 billion to $68.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $71.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.76 billion to $73.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Shares of LMT traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $359.00. The stock had a trading volume of 816,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,445. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.08. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The stock has a market cap of $99.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

