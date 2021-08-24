17,211 Shares in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its position in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INM stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69.

A number of research firms have commented on INM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM).

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.