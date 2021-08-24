$198.10 Million in Sales Expected for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) This Quarter

Analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to post $198.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.10 million and the lowest is $197.10 million. James River Group posted sales of $177.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year sales of $773.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $773.00 million to $774.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $852.05 million, with estimates ranging from $836.30 million to $867.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. James River Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JRVR. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in James River Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 1,698.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 257.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JRVR stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.35. 728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,410. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. James River Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

