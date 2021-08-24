1ST Source Bank Has $1.48 Million Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB)

1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFEB. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 699.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 52,552 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of DFEB opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.32.

