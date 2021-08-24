1ST Source Bank Increases Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

1ST Source Bank lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in KeyCorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,505 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after buying an additional 1,499,672 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in KeyCorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,830,000 after buying an additional 1,335,116 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $25,781,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 343.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,588,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,333 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE KEY opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. Barclays upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.