1ST Source Bank Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

