1ST Source Bank Invests $327,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. 1ST Source Bank owned about 0.31% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,349,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,146,000. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth $766,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000.

NYSEARCA:FJUN opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $36.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30.

