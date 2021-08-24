1ST Source Bank Sells 339 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DUK opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

