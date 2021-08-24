1ST Source Bank Sells 962 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in NiSource were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,929,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,628 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NiSource by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,914 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 55.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,904,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,866 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its stake in NiSource by 16.3% in the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,876,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,799,000 after purchasing an additional 962,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 60.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,434,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,689,000 after purchasing an additional 913,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NYSE NI opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,146 shares of company stock worth $741,852. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.