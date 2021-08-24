$2.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will announce sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.22 billion and the highest is $2.28 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $9.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $9.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.78.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.47. 1,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,903. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $104.10 and a twelve month high of $153.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

