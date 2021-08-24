$2.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will announce sales of $2.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $3.02 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $8.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.32.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,600 shares of company stock worth $8,430,167. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Expedia Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Expedia Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE traded up $3.42 on Thursday, reaching $146.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,786. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.83.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.