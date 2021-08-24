$2.85 EPS Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will report earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.04 and the lowest is $2.53. Thor Industries reported earnings per share of $2.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $10.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

THO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Thor Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,501,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Thor Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Thor Industries by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

