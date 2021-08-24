$2.96 EPS Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will announce $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.02. General Dynamics reported earnings of $2.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $11.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $11.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $12.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

Shares of GD traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,815. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $201.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

