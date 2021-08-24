$21.56 Billion in Sales Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will report $21.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.42 billion. FedEx posted sales of $19.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $89.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.71 billion to $90.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $93.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.36 billion to $96.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens raised their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last ninety days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,459,605,000 after acquiring an additional 190,583 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,958,583,000 after acquiring an additional 219,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,091,354,000 after acquiring an additional 231,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after acquiring an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $267.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,109,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,893. FedEx has a 52-week low of $213.22 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

