21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Up 8.9%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s share price was up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.03 and last traded at $17.82. Approximately 8,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,157,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.19.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $211.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. Equities research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Blackstone Inc increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,494 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 83.4% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 9,666,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,872 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the first quarter valued at $275,669,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the first quarter valued at $233,870,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,084,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,744,000 after acquiring an additional 618,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.