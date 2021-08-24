2,441 Shares in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Air Lease by 27.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 120,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 146,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 9.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 783,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after acquiring an additional 65,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.14.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

