272 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,542,000 after acquiring an additional 43,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,718,000 after acquiring an additional 48,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 145,182 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equinix by 37.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,734,000 after purchasing an additional 305,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.28.

EQIX opened at $835.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $818.11. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $845.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total transaction of $827,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,453,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,957 shares of company stock valued at $14,362,282. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

