$274.13 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to post sales of $274.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $266.93 million to $291.00 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $254.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.83. The stock had a trading volume of 59,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $73.45 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.99.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after buying an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after buying an additional 120,543 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 558,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,766,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 413,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,719,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 382,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,792,000 after buying an additional 33,450 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

