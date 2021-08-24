$280,000.00 in Sales Expected for Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) will report sales of $280,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synlogic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $300,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year sales of $500,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $900,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $850,000.00, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $2.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

SYBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.26 price objective on shares of Synlogic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Synlogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Synlogic stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $2.48. 445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,584. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic in the second quarter valued at about $30,557,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at about $5,343,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at about $5,331,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synlogic by 105.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 888,009 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Synlogic in the second quarter valued at about $3,112,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

