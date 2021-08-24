31,000 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 344.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 445.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWL. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

