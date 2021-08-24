34,800 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Purchased by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,374,000 after buying an additional 7,996,388 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,586 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 427.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 624,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,941.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 354,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMP traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,158. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

