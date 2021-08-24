$36.80 Million in Sales Expected for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will report $36.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.60 million. Riley Exploration Permian reported sales of $770,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,679.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year sales of $130.55 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $156.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Riley Exploration Permian.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Riley Exploration Permian stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.58. 222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,539. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $186,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kevin Riley sold 7,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 14,876 shares of company stock worth $257,329 over the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPX. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth $7,390,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth $5,368,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth $4,796,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 1,157.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 144,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth $3,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

