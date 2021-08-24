369,694 Shares in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Purchased by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 369,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. Harmonic makes up about 1.1% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLIT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 101,422 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth about $9,471,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 365,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 38.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLIT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. 449,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,630. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.69. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $990.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -972.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLIT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

