$388.75 Million in Sales Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will announce sales of $388.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $402.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $379.51 million. Vornado Realty Trust posted sales of $363.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

VNO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,633. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -77.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.81. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $50.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.