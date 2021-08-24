4,077 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,925,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,552,000 after purchasing an additional 59,821,318 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 5,523,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,298,000 after purchasing an additional 397,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,335,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 61,207 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 200.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 818,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,310,000 after purchasing an additional 546,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $20,900,000.

Shares of BBJP opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.79.

