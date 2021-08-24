4,098 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.69. 63,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,203. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

