$43.09 Million in Sales Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to announce sales of $43.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $42.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $169.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $168.21 million to $170.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $175.03 million, with estimates ranging from $173.83 million to $176.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

Several analysts have commented on TCPC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at $4,586,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at $2,945,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth $2,857,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 160,679 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth $1,776,000. 27.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $813.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.92%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

